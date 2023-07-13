Ishan Kishan was quite vocal behind the stumps on his debut in the India vs West Indies 1st Test and his comments were heard all day on the stump mic. The wicketkeeper-batter, in one of these instances, hilariously said, 'Rohit Bhai fir gaali denge tereko' will to a teammate standing next to him. This happened when West Indies were at 150/9 with Jomel Warrican on strike. The video of Ishan Kishan's comments has gone viral on social media. Ravichandran Ashwin Registers Unique Record in Test Cricket, Becomes 1st Indian to Dismiss Father-son Duo.

Watch Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Comment Here

Ishu yrr...🤣🤣 Rohit bhai ke naam pe darata h dono daityon ko.... 🤣🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/wV6bcFsVWD — R●°ABHINAV°45🔥 (@Ro_ABHI_45) July 13, 2023

