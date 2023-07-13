Roseau [Dominica], July 13 (ANI): Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday became the first Indian bowler to dismiss both father and son in Test cricket.

On the first day of India's first Test against West Indies on Wednesday, Ashwin achieved the record by getting the wicket of Tagnarine Chanderpaul at 12 (44). He had previously taken the wicket of Tagnarine's father and West Indian legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Apart from Ashwin, Ian Botham also made it to the list, dismissing father-son pair Lance and Chris Cairns. Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram also took the wicket of the same pair in his career. Australian bowlers Mitchell Starc and Simon Harmer have also taken the wickets of Shivnarine and Tagnarine Chanderpaul.

Along with this Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also became the third Indian bowler to pick up 700 international wickets. He dominated the first session of Day One by taking two wickets in the opening test match against West Indies in Dominica.

This played a major role in hosts's downfall as West Indies bundled out on a score of 150. In reply to the hosts' total, India's openers started the innings on a positive note.

Despite a couple of early LBW shouts against Rohit, India's opening stand didn't face issues in the third session. Yashasvi Jaiswal took his time to open his account, but as soon as he adjusted himself to the pitch conditions he started to take on the bowlers with confidence.

He opened his account with a beautifully executed shot to find the fence for a four. He tried to find the boundary once again with another shot but the fielder denied him to claim back-to-back boundaries.

Rohit on the other hand looked confident with his shot selection and defensive approach for the majority of the third session.

West Indies bowlers, on the other hand, struggled to find consistency in their line and length. This became evident after their review for an LBW appeal against Rohit Sharma was denied by the umpire's call. Both players will be keen to convert their ominous starts into big scores on Day 2. (ANI)

