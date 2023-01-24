Shah Rukh Khan had some words of praise for Rohit Sharma after a fan asked him about the Indian captain during an #AskSRK session on Twitter. The Pathaan star shared that he shared some 'sweet personal moments' with Rohit. Replying to the fan who asked, "One line about our Indian captain Rohit sharma," Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Rohit is all grace and brilliant. Have shared some really sweet personal moments with him." KL Rahul Wedding: Indian Cricketer Takes to Social Media After Marrying Athiya Shetty, Seeks Blessings on ‘Journey of Togetherness’.

Shah Rukh Khan Speaks About Rohit Sharma:

Rohit is all grace and brilliant. Have shared some really sweet personal moments with him. https://t.co/DJVobZWP1t — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

