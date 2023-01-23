Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently got married to famous Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The marriage ceremony took place in the farmhouse of Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty (Athiya's father) at Khandala on Monday, January 23. Following the marriage, the Indian batter posted pictures of himself with Athiya Shetty on Twitter. Rahul also sought blessings for the "journey of togetherness". KL Rahul Wedding: Indian Batsman Ties Knot With Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty, Check Photos of Newly Married Couple.

KL Rahul Seeks Blessings on ‘Journey of Togetherness’

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽@theathiyashetty pic.twitter.com/1VWxio5w6W — K L Rahul (@klrahul) January 23, 2023

