Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in the Indian Premier League. The right-hander achieved this feat during the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22. Rohit got to the mark by hitting Rahul Chahar for a six in the ninth over of the match. With this feat, Rohit Sharma has joined a list comprising greats like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Sachin Tendulkar Cuts Cake at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of His 50th Birthday During MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Clash

Rohit Sharma Hits 250 Sixes in IPL

Rohit Sharma Third in List of Most IPL Sixes

