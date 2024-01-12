Rohit Sharma created history on January 11 when he became the first men's player to be part of 100 wins in T20 internationals. The 'Hitman' achieved this feat during the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2024 in Mohali. Rohit now has been part of 100 wins with second in the list being Shoaib Malik, with 86 wins. In men's and women's cricket combined, Danni Wyatt who has been part of 111 wins, is ahead of Rohit. For the record, it was Rohit's return to the T20I team for the first time since 2022. ‘Mahi Bhai Sun Lo Aap’ Shivam Dube Reacts After Suresh Raina Praises His Bowling in IND v AFG 1st T20I 2024 With MS Dhoni Comment (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Creates Unique Record

Rohit Sharma becomes the first player in the history to be part of the 100 wins in Men's T20I. - Hitman created history. 💥 pic.twitter.com/A6XxS2fQWz — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2024

