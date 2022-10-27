Rohit Sharma broke Yuvraj Singh's record of most sixes for India in T20 World Cup, achieving the feat during the match against Netherlands on October 27, Thursday. The Indian captain now has hit 34 sixes, going ahead of Yuvraj, who had hit 33.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Yuvraj Singh's Record:

