Several star cricketers attended the Wankhede Stadium's 50-year anniversary celebration ceremony at Mumbai. MCA invited some former cricketers who played for Mumbai and have captained them which included the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer. As the cricketers were called to the stage, Rohit gestured Shreyas to come on the stage as well and show his dance moves. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph For Young Fan During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony, Fist Bumps With Him (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Gestures Shreyas Iyer to Come On Stage and Dance

