India Women won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title as they defeated South Africa Women by 52 runs in the final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. India scored a competitive 298/7 riding on the knocks from Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh. Defending it, Deepti Sharma scalped a five-wicket haul and led India to victory. Indian men's team star Rohit Sharma was present in the stands and he was spotted getting emotional as India Women celebrated their World Cup victory. Fans loved how passionate Rohit was about the game and what was at stake and the video went viral on social media. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional As India Win Maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Title

