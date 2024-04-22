Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma was seen giving wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan training for low catches. Kishan threw balls to Rohit to which he hit it back to Kishan and helped him practice for low catches while doing wicketkeeping. Mumbai Indians uploaded the video for the same on their official Twitter handle. Shane Bond Tries Kissing Rohit Sharma During Training Session Ahead of RR vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Gives Catching Practice to Ishan Kishan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)