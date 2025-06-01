Rohit Sharma came up with a hilarious response after a young fan asked him a question on how to dismiss him. The 'Hitman' was in his Mumbai Indians jersey and interacted with a group of children when one of them asked him, "Sir, aapko kaise out karne ka?" (Sir, how to dismiss you?). The 38-year-old casually responded, "Nahi woh nahi ho sakta!" (No, it is not possible!) The video has gone viral ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma has shown patches of good form in IPL 2025 and had starred with a sensational 81-run knock that helped Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player To Cross 7000-Run Milestone in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Response to Fan Asking How to Dismiss Him

"sir apako kaise out karne ka"? Rohit Sharma 🗣️- "Nahi wo nahi ho skata"😂👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/KLjQJ6w0wh — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 31, 2025

