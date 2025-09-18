Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has recently retired from Test cricket. He is now retired from Tests and T20Is and is only active in the ODI format. He recently featured in the fitness Test for the upcoming ODI tour against Australia and has cleared it. As he spends quality time with his family at home, Rohit Sharma engages in some adorable moments with his daughter Samaira. He shared a video on social media where he was playing 'Don't spill the water' challenge with Samaira. Rohit ended up losing the game and he praised Samaira. Samaira in return hugged Rohit. Fans loved this cute moment together and made the video viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Weight Loss: Fans Amazed After Team India ODI Captain Looks Much Leaner in Latest Pics (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Plays 'Don't Spill the Water' Challenge With Daughter Samaira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

