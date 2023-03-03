Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been an ardent football follower as he has expressed several times his admiration and fondness for Spanish club Real Madrid. Ahead of the first match of Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League, Rohit Sharma wishes them through a video shared by Mumbai Indians twitter handle and in the video, the India and Mumbai Indians captain was spotted wearing an Argentina jersey.

Rohit Sharma Shows Support for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma Seen Wearing Argentina Jersey

Rohit Sharma in Argentina football jersey. pic.twitter.com/PaX2gFsnnE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 3, 2023

