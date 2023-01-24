Indian captain Rohit Sharma has slammed his 30th ODI century in the 3rd IND vs NZ ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. After being asked to bat first, India got a great start due to their openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. At the time of filing this report, India were 212-0 after 26 overs. With this century, Rohit has touched Ricky Ponting's record and is now joint 3rd in the most ODI century list. 'Rohit Is All Grace and Brilliant': Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Fan's Question About Indian Captain During #AskSRK Session!

Rohit Sharma Slams 30th Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)