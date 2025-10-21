India is currently preparing to face Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series. They have started the series with a defeat in the rain-curtailed first game and now they are looking to make a comeback in the next match. Amid this, as India prepare to face Australia in Adelaide, former captain Rohit Sharma was spotted shadowing with Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. As Jaiswal was going for his net session, Rohit stopped him, took his bat and shadowed with it. Fans loved how Rohit acts as the big brother to all the younger cricketers and made the video viral. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: Will Virat Kohli Continue His Magical Run at Adelaide Oval?

Rohit Sharma Takes Yashasvi Jaiswal's Bat

