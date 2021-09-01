Rohit Sharma claimed India's top position in the ICC Test Player Ranking for batting as he is placed at the fifth position and he also overtook skipper Virat Kohli by one spot and reached in the top five batsmen's rankings by the ICC. Rohit jumped up by a spot after scoring 19 and 59 in the two innings of the third Test match between India and England. He has rating points of 773 runs, his career-best.

Mumbai Indians' Appreciation Post for Their Skipper Rohit Sharma

You are now looking at India's highest ranked Test batter! 😌🇮🇳 Ro is now fifth in the rankings with a career best rating points of 773 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/B6wD8Fuoyq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)