Rohit Sharma and his team registered a whitewash against New Zealand on Sunday. They won the third and the last match of the series by 73 runs which made Rohit pull up his first trophy as India's full-time T20I captain. Netizens celebrated India's victory in style by taking to social media and pouring good wishes for the hitman as #RohitSharma goes trending on the micro-blogging site. See how twitterati reacted to India's clean sweep win against the Black Caps.

Well Done Team!

Congratulations Rohit

Aye Aye Captain!

Well-Played Rohit

Well played skipper 💙 — DIVYANSH¹⁷ ॐ (@ImDivyansh_17) November 22, 2021

Celebrating India's Victory in Fashion

Captain leading from the front What a performance by @ImRo45 what a cleen sweep Meanwhile rohit:: Picture abhi baki hair mere dost Hoping for the best for his future as a captain 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G2QIaYaQkw — rohit shandil (@rohitshandil171) November 22, 2021

