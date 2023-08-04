Royal Challengers Bangalore's hunt for their maiden IPL title continued in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League as they failed to reach the playoffs. After yet another disappointment, the team management have decided to move past their Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar. RCB have taken to Twitter to thank the duo for their efforts for the franchise. Andy Flower Likely To Be Appointed As Royal Challengers Bangalore’s New Head Coach for IPL 2024

RCB Part Ways With Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar

We thank 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 and 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐫 for their commendable work during the stints as 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 and 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 of RCB. 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB @CoachHesson pic.twitter.com/Np2fLuRdC0 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 4, 2023

