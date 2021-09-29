Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to field first. George Garton will be making his IPL debut as he has been included in the playing XI by RCB. Meanwhile, Kartik Tyagi returns for Rajasthan.

RR Playing XI

Match 43. Rajasthan Royals XI: E Lewis, Y Jaiswal, S Samson, M Lomror, L Livingstone, R Parag, R Tewatia, C Morris, K Tyagi, C Sakariya, M Rahman https://t.co/nORWT9iLHL #RRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2021

RCB Playing XI

Match 43. Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: V Kohli, D Padikkal, KS Bharat, G Maxwell, AB de Villiers, S Ahmed, D Christian, G Garton, H Patel, M Siraj, Y Chahal https://t.co/nORWT9iLHL #RRvRCB #VIVOIPL #IPL2021 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2021

