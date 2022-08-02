Ryan Burl was in sensational form during ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I as he guided his team to a 10-run win. The Zimbabwe batter smashed Bangladesh's Nasum Ahmed to 34 runs in an over. He smashed five sixes and a four.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)