Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will look to resume proceedings on Day 2 of the BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025 on Tuesday, April 29. Taijul Islam was the star of the show for Bangladesh on Day 1 as he picked up a five-wicket haul, reducing Zimbabwe to 227/9. The BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 will start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Unfortunately, there aren't any BAN vs ZIM viewing options in India. Fans thus would be unable to watch either the BAN vs ZIM live telecast or the BAN vs ZIM live streaming. However, fans can follow the social media handles of both teams to follow the BAN vs ZIM live score updates. BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025: Bangladesh Recall In-Form Opener Anamul Haque for Second Test Against Zimbabwe.

BAN vs ZIM 2nd Test Day 1 Stumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bangladesh Cricket : Tigers (@bangladeshtigers)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)