Mumbai Indians
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻. 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝘁. ♾️ 𝗘𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 💙
Happy birthday, Master Blaster! 🎂#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/351bMPY2ON
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders
Wishing one of the greatest players the world has ever seen, the happiest of birthdays! 💜
Have a good one, @sachin_rt!#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/r5xadu2aIH
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 24, 2021
Chennai Super Kings
A Blast from the Master's past, who made the future of cricket, a festival!
Super Birthday @sachin_rt 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7vjVEKQrnE
— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2021
Rajasthan Royals
Thank you 24th April, for giving the world Sachin Tendulkar. ♥️#OnThisDay | #HappyBirthdaySachin | 📷 - @ICC pic.twitter.com/4HfrAQxLai
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 24, 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad
More than two decades of masterclass in one picture 🙌
Happy birthday, @sachin_rt 🧡#HappyBirthdaySachin #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/WDe1GwH29z
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 24, 2021
