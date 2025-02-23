India continued their winning streak in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025as they defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets after previously defeating Bangladesh in the opening match. A dominant performance from the men in blue saw them secure a thrilling victory against Pakistan where the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya stepped up with their performances. Former cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media reacting on India's victory. His post read, 'A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout! Team India. Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!' Hardik Pandya Reacts After Team India's Victory Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Lauds Virat Kohli's Performance (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Team India

A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout! Team India 🇮🇳👌🏏 Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!#INDvsPAK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 23, 2025

