Sachin Tendulkar showed how it is done! The Master Blaster rolled back the clock with some of his vintage strokes and also put in a handy shift with the ball in hand as well in the 'One World One Family' friendly match. Sachin had a bowl in the first innings of the match where he picked up one wicket (1/23) where he got rid of former English cricketer Darren Maddy, who had scored 51 off 40 balls. Maddy was trapped lbw by Tendulkar. With the bat in hand, the Master Blaster scored 27 runs off 16 balls, which included three fours and one six. He fell to Muttiah Muralidharan while trying to play a big shot. One World One Family Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar's 'One World' Beats Yuvraj Singh's 'One Family' By Four Wickets in Friendly T20 Match.

Watch Video:

Batting or bowling – why choose when you're Sachin Tendulkar? 🤩👊🏻 The legend is back to show us how it's done in the 'One World One Family Cup 2024'! 💪#Cricket pic.twitter.com/tRhsIM4pzR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)