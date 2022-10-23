Sachin Tendulkar sent a special to the Indian team on Dhanteras, ahead of their clash against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. The legendary Indian cricketer took to social media to share that he wants India to score 'a lot of runs' on this Dhanteras.

Sachin Tendulkar's Special Dhanteras Wish for Indian Team:

आशा करते हैं इस धनतेरस पर बने खूब सारे रन्स। 😃🏏🪔 C’mon India 🇮🇳 #HappyDhanteras — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2022

