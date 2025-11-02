Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was seen getting emotional during South Africa's national anthem ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against the India women's national cricket team in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. Marizanne Kapp has played five finals (two in T20 World Cups and three in the Women's Premier League) in the last three years. However, the great Proteas ended up runners-up on those occasions. During the South Africa national anthem, Kapp looked emotional and shed some tears ahead of the IND-W vs SA-W summit clash. The great all-rounder picked up a match-winning five-wicket haul against England women in the semi-finals to help South Africa women qualify for the finals. Sunidhi Chauhan Sings Indian National Anthem Ahead of IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Emotional Moment for Marizanne Kapp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

