Sachin Tendulkar was in sublime touch during the India Legends match against England Legends at the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Thursday, September 22. The legendary batter hit three sixes and as many fours in a 40-run knock that came off just 20 deliveries. He finished his knock with a jaw-dropping strike rate of 200 as he rolled back the years when he used to play knocks similar to this.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar Smash Three Sixes During India Legends vs England Legends Match:

