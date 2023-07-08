Just coming off from a memorable victory at the T20 Blast in Manchester playing a crucial role in beating Lancashire in the Quarter final and progressing to the semifinal, Sam Curran finds himself a special seat at the Wimbledon 2023 Royal Box and got introduced on Day six of the All-England Tennis Championships.

Sam Curran Attends Wimbledon 2023

A special seat in the Royal Box for IPL and England superstar, Sam Curran 🤩 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/S8LkFgcUwM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)