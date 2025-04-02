Rajasthan Royals star wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson will now finally be able to resume his his role as captain and keeper of the IPL franchise, as he has been cleared Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE). The 30-year-old was barred from his keeping and captaincy duties in the ongoing IPL 2025 as had a fractured right index finger that required surgery. Sanju Samson had traveled to Bengaluru to seek clearance from NCA earlier this week and has now been granted permission. Samson was so far playing only as a batter/ impact player, with Riyan Parag leading the Punjab Kings-camp. IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Travels to Bengaluru To Seek BCCI Centre of Excellence’s Approval To Keep Wickets.

Sanju Samson Set to Resume Captaincy Duties in IPL 2025:

#breaking In a big boost for the Rajasthan Royals, India's T20 'keeper-bat and opener Sanju Samson is set to resume his captaincy and wicketkeeping duties after being cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. — Gaurav Gupta (@toi_gauravG) April 2, 2025

