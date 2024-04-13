Sanju Samson pulled off an MS Dhoni-like direct hit to run out Liam Livingstone during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2024 on April 13. Ashutosh Sharma, facing Yuzvendra Chahal in the 18th over of the first innings, flicked a delivery to the leg side and attempted two runs. But after reaching the non-striker's end, he raised his hand to signal that he was not going for the second. Livingstone did not notice that and set off for a second run as Tanush Kotian's throw came in from the deep. Samson then gathered it and, with a backhand throw, struck the stumps, with Livingstone falling short of his crease. Sanju Samson Drops Catch of Ashutosh Sharma After Mix-Up With Avesh Khan During PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Sanju Samson Run Out Liam Livingstone

