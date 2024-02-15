Sarfaraz Khan made his mark immediately after making his debut in International cricket as he plays some breathtaking shots immediately after coming on to the crease and races on to his maiden half-century in no time. His wife and father, who were watching him bat from the stands, clapped in joy as they were all smiles after he completed his half-century. Fans loved the moment and made it viral on social media. Why Sarfaraz Khan Wears Jersey Number 97? Is It Tribute to His Father Naushad or His Birth Year? Viral Post Reveals Possible Reason.

Sarfaraz Khan's Wife Romana Zahoor and Father Naushad React in Joy

The happiness on Sarfaraz Khan's father and wife face. #INDvsENGTest pic.twitter.com/tZCnbBXDZh — Cricket Empire (@CEmpire_7) February 15, 2024

