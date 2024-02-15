Sarfaraz Khan, who has shown strong performance in the Indian domestic circuit for Mumbai, finally got his much-deserved debut Test cap against England in the 3rd T20I at Rajkot. Sarfaraz also shared the picture of his new Test jersey with number 97 on his Instagram story. Sarfaraz and his brother Musheer both wear the jersey number 97. The reason behind it is to give tribute to their father Naushad Khan, who is a cricket coach and trained them from their childhood. The jersey number 97 has the digits 9, which is spelled 'Nau' in Hindi and 7, which is spelled 'Sat' in Hindi, together make the word Naushad which is their father's name. Anil Kumble, Dinesh Karthik Hand India Caps to Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Why Sarfaraz Khan Wears Jersey Number 97?

Sarfaraz Khan wears 97 jersey as a mark of respect to his father Naushad Khan (Nau = 9, Saat = 7). Interestingly, Sarfaraz was also born in '97.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/tpu07p2p8P — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)