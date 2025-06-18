JMD Kutch Riders will be clashing with Zalawad Strikers in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Saurashtra Pro T20 league is DD Sports and it will provide live telecast of JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers match. Fans also can watch JMD Kutch Riders vs Zalawad Strikers live streaming on FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites. Fans seeking more online viewing options can watch Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming on Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT. MLC 2025: Glenn Maxwell Smashes Eighth T20 Century, Joins Elite Company of David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler Among Others (Watch Video).

