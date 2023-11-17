Karachi Whites and Multan faced each other at the Pakistan Cup 2023 semifinal and the match between the two sides saw a dangerous incident happening as Karachi Whites cricketers Shan Masood and Sarfaraz Ahmed collided onto each other head on which could lead to a serious injury. Seemingly funny at the beginning, the collision saw Masood tumbled and injure is ankle. He had to limp off the field to get some treatment as well. Shan later shared a post joking about the incident reading 'Red Card For Sarfaraz?'. Wahab Riaz Appointed As New Chief Selector of PCB, Set to Succeed Inzamam-UL-Haq.

Shan Masood and Sarfaraz Ahmed Dangerously Collide While Attempting A Catch

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Test Captain Shan Masood had a rough collision on the field. pic.twitter.com/d71LOyFdIz — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) November 17, 2023

Shan Masood's Post

