The changes at the Pakistan Cricket Board continue after the dismal performance of the Pakistan Cricket Team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as after the appointment of Mohammad Hafeez as the team director, another former cricketer Wahab Riaz is appointed as the chairman of the PCB selection panel. His first assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Wahab will takeover duties of Inzamam-UL-Haq who resigned from his role due to Pakistan's poor performance. ‘Honoured and Thrilled’ Shaheen Shah Afridi Expresses Gratitude to PCB, Fans after Being Named Pakistan’s New T20I Captain, Shares Note on Social Media.

Wahab Riaz Appointed Chief Selector of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team

