Afghanistan media on Wednesday, November 26, claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was "Mysteriously" killed in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. However, there is no confirmation from the Pakistan government or its military. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Baluchistan, has also posted on X about Imran Khan's alleged assassination. “Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of Punjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan. The collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will begin the moment the truth is exposed to the world,” Baluchistan MFA wrote on X. ‘Imran Khan Is a Political Prisoner’: US Bill Seeks Sanctions on Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir, Demands Former PM’s Release.

Afghanistan Media Claims Imran Khan ‘Mysteriously Killed’ Inside Pakistan Jail

🚨#BreakingNews: A credible source from Pakistan has confirmed to Afghanistan Times that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has allegedly been mysteriously killed, and his body has been moved out of the prison.#PTI #AfghanistanAndPakistan pic.twitter.com/FpJSrksXHA — Afghanistan Times (@TimesAFg1) November 26, 2025

Is Imran Khan Dead? Unverified Claims Surface

Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of PUnjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets. If this information is confirmed to be true, it marks the absolute end… pic.twitter.com/SbbVB5uJll — Ministry of Foreign Affairs Baluchistan (@BaluchistanMFA) November 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Afghanistan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

