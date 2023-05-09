The rivalry between Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli does not seem to stop. At least that is what fans have claimed after the player put out an Instagram story of watching the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 9. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer shared that he was having 'sweet mangos' and watching the game and fans stated that this story might have been directed towards Kohli, who was dismissed in the first over of the contest. The story seems to have been shared after Kohli's wicket. And here's how they reacted. 'Treat People the Way…..' Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Cryptic Message As he Posts Picture With Gautam Gambhir on Instagram, LSG Mentor Reacts.

'Celebrating Virat Kohli's Wicket'

For Virat Kohli

Naveen ul Haq To virat kohli through this story : If you Can give it,you gotta take it Otherwise don't give it 🤷🏻 Perfect reply of #LSGvsGT game#ViratKohli #naveenulhaq #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/2y15sebd6x — Sonu (@Sonu_jat18) May 9, 2023

'Enjoying Kohli's Wicket'

#naveenulhaq enjoying his manogs 💀 Or he is enjoying Virat Kohli wicket 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9COvh6E7Rx — Prem • (@Tiger3_prem) May 9, 2023

'Boy Ain't Stopping'

'Newton's 3rd Law of Motion'

'Not Going to End'

Naveen Ul Haq Insta Story after Kohli's Wicket This Game is Not Going to End #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/jtrwi19TXi — `ash MSDian (@ashMSDIAN7) May 9, 2023

