During England Women vs India Women first One-Day International (ODI) broadcaster goofed-up with Indian opener Shafali Verma's age. Instead of showing 17, it displayed 28 next to age in the graphics.

She is 17!

Shafali Verma's age is 17 but how they showed 28 @BCCIWomen#ENGWvINDW pic.twitter.com/qRG0ro9pjN — Ayush Prajapati ✨ (@Ayush19061) June 27, 2021

