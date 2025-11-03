India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title by beating South Africa Women by 52 runs in the final. India posted a competitive 298/7 and ended up defending the score successfully. Shafali Verma played a key role as she scored a brilliant 87 attacking from the top and scalped two important wickets in the middle by dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp. Due to her all-round performance, Shafali was awarded the player of the match award. India Win ICC Women's World Cup 2025! Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma Star as Women in Blue Beat South Africa to Clinch First-Ever Title.

