Shaheen Shah Afridi had a jibe at Umran Malik when he was asked about the latter's pace. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer has created a name for himself for being able to bowl at express pace consistently. Afridi, who is himself a fine young bowler, said that his Indian counterpart needed to have line, length and swing.

Shaheen Shah Afridi when asked about Umran Malik's pace. "Speed can’t help you if you don’t have line and length and swing" #Cricket— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 3, 2022

