Shai Hope scored a terrific hundred in his 100th ODI during the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on Sunday, July 24. This was his 13th ODI hundred and he became the fourth West Indies player to score a century on their 100th match, the likes of which include Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan. He also became the 10th overall to achieve this feat.

A hundred in his 100th ODI! 💯 Shai Hope completes his 13th ODI hundred in Port of Spain in the second ODI 👌 Watch #WIvIND for FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 | https://t.co/tCiz5Jjaqf pic.twitter.com/MPRC9vQl4U — ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2022

