Shai Hope showed resilience and aggression as he scored a smart fifty during the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, which is also his 100th game in the format. The right-hander got to the mark off 69 deliveries.

On his 100th ODI, Shai Hope has completed fifty with a six. Well played Hope. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2022

