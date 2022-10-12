Shardul Thakur's luggage was misplaced at the airport as he is set to travel to Australia. The pacer complained to Air India that his kit bags didn't arrive and there were no staff present to help him. The Indian cricketer is reportedly set to be a late addition to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 as the pacer will be a part of the reserve squad. He later revealed that he received help from SpiceJet.

Misplaced Luggage

@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven’t arrived and no staff present at the location either !! — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

Help Received

@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo ❤️ I got help from @flyspicejet staff — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) October 12, 2022

