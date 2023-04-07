Shardul Thakur won the Player of the Match award for KKR as the Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in their IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 6. The all-rounder first entertained the Kolkata crowd with a blistering 68 off just 29 balls and later, took a wicket and also grabbed a catch as the two-time IPL champions demolished RCB by 81 runs.'Lord Shardul Came Out of Syllabus' Netizens React to Shardul Thakur's Blistering Maiden IPL Fifty During KKR vs RCB Match in IPL 2023.

Shardul Thakur Wins Man of the Match:

