Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait stunned everyone while attending a press conference after his side's defeat to England in the 6th T20I on Friday. Tait jokingly remarked, "They send me when we get beaten badly," at the press conference. The moderator from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) walked up to ask Tait if he was okay and also shut down the mike. Later on, the press conference proceeded as usual.

Shaun Tait's Remark During Press Conference After PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022:

