Controversy sparked when India pulled out of the World Championship of Legends game against Pakistan twice. Once in the group stages and once in the semifinal. The reaction came after social media backlash faced by the players due to recent cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Eventually the Indian players didn't play. India were knocked out of the semifinal as they opted out from playing against Pakistan. After the WCL 2025 ended, Shikhar Dhawan shared a post on social media where he refuted a quote used by a news house in his interview. In his post Dhawan wrote 'That quote is fake. I never made such a statement, please refrain from attributing false words to me. I urge everyone to verify facts before believing or sharing such made-up narratives.' Pakistan Cricket Board Pulls Out of World Championship of Legends, Cites Political Bias and Unfair Conduct.

Shikhar Dhawan Debunks Fake Statement On Boycotting India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 Matches

That quote is fake. I never made such a statement, please refrain from attributing false words to me. I urge everyone to verify facts before believing or sharing such made-up narratives. pic.twitter.com/ZbtCpQBMFp — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 4, 2025

