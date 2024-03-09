Shoaib Bashir completed his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. The off-spinner achieved this feat by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah when he had the tail-ender stumped. Bashir had earlier dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (57), Devdutt Padikkal (65), Sarfaraz Khan (56) and Dhruv Jurel (15). He had taken a five-wicket haul in the fourth Test match between India and England at Ranchi. James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler in Test Cricket History To Take 700 Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Shoaib Bashir Completes Five-Wicket Haul

