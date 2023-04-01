Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik is currently enjoying his time with his family. The former Pakistan captain recently uploaded a video on Twitter where he was seen playing badminton with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik. The caption of the post reads, "Cricket + Tennis = Badminton". Notably, Izhaan's mother Sania Mirza is one of the greatest tennis players in South Asia. The Indian tennis star recently retired from professional tennis.

Shoaib Malik Plays Badminton With His Son

