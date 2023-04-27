Sachin Tendulkar thanked his friends and fans for all the wishes and love he received on his 50th birthday earlier this week. The Master Blaster, also known as the 'God of Cricket' celebrated a memorable 'half-century' of his life and overwhelmed by all the love and warmth that he received, he wrote, "Along with the trophies you win on the field, the friendships off the field are what make life special. To receive all your love and affection in such abundance has been very heartwarming for me." Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: WWE Legend Triple H Wishes Master Blaster On His Special Occasion (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Fans for Wishes On His 50th Birthday

Along with the trophies you win on the field, the friendships off the field are what make life special. To receive all your love and affection in such abundance has been very heartwarming for me. I’m short of words to explain the warmth I’ve received with all the beautiful… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 27, 2023

