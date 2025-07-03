Shubman Gill continued to impress big time as he became the first India captain to score a Test double century in England. The right-hander achieved this remarkable feat on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston on Thursday, July 3. The right-hander, who was appointed the new Test captain of the India National Cricket Team prior to the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, scored centuries in his first two Tests as captain and converted his second ton into a double century, his first in the longest format of the game. Shubman Gill overtook Mohammad Azharuddin, who previously held the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests in England (179). Additionally, Shubman Gill also became the third Indian to score a Test double century in England after Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Jonathan Trott Says Shubman Gill’s Strategy and Body Language on Day 1 Show Traits of a World-Class Player.

